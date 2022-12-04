Abu Dhabi, UAE – The UAE 51st National Day Concerts came to a climactic close on Sunday night in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with a trio of performances that will live long in the memory from three of the region’s most celebrated artists.

Organised by the Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT), an Abu Dhabi performance from Emirati Hamad Al Ameri was complemented with another astounding show in Al Ain featuring Balqees and Fouad Abdelwahed, who both took to the stage at Al Jahili Fort in the Garden City. Swathes of Emiratis and other residents from a variety of nationalities came out in their hordes to see the regional hitmakers, bringing a distinct Khaleeji flavour to the weekend’s closing act.

Emirati singer Al Ameri performed some of his most-loved tracks, putting on a one-hour performance that included favourites such as Allah Attana Khair W Anam, Qalbi Shafouk, and Shiftah. Treating audiences to a special night, it proved a perfect way to round off a memorable weekend.

In Al Ain, inside a venue packed with both families and groups of friends, Fouad Abdelwahed shone with heart-felt renditions of Awsafk Ajab and Yal Baeed, while Balqees, during a much-praised set list, played a string of her classics, including Ward Joury and Hala Jdeeda.

The UAE 51st National Day weekend started with a sold-out performance from Hussain Al Jassmi at Al Hosn on Thursday night, followed by a series of fireworks shows on Friday across the Emirates and culminated with a showcase of the region’s best musical talents last night.

