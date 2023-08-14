Dubai: The World Economic Forum announced the selection of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, for the steering committee in the AI Governance Alliance which includes 10 of the world’s leaders in the digital and technological fields globally.

The AI Governance Alliance is a dedicated initiative focused on responsible generative artificial intelligence (AI). It aims to address today’s most critical issues as humanity approaches a potentially transformative socio-economic era by bringing together influential regional voices and multiple stakeholders globally. The Alliance seeks to harness the benefits of generative AI systems and technologies while ensuring equitable and sustainable global impacts.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that his selection to the steering committee of the AI Governance Alliance reflects the pioneering position of the UAE government. The position led by visionary leadership, enabling the nation to play a transformative role and participate effectively in leading the global community towards the future, and achieve the futuristic vision adopted by the UAE in developing digital fields and focusing on building an advanced digital economy.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama also highlighted that being part of the AI Governance Alliance is a unique opportunity to share the UAE’s valuable experiences globally. It's not just a platform to solve challenges in generative artificial intelligence, but also a way to showcase the UAE's successful practices in this field. This alliance acts as a hub for fostering global partnerships to enhance the impact of this technology in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The committee includes Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information, Communications Technology and Innovation of Rwanda; Brad Smith, Vice-Chair and President of Microsoft; Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs of Google and Alphabet; Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta; Gary Cohn, Vice Chairman of IBM; Durga Malladi, SVP & GM of Technology Planning and Edge Solutions, Qualcomm; Dr. Xue Lan, Dean and Professor at Tsinghua University; Lynne Parker, Associate Vice Chancellor and Director of AI Tennessee Initiative in the University of Tennessee; and Andrew Ng, Founder and CEO of Landing AI.

Leveraging the World Economic Forum’s 50 years of expertise in multistakeholder partnerships, the AI Governance Alliance combines private-sector knowledge, public-sector governance, and civil society objectives to address the transformative nature of generative AI systems. With the support of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the alliance actively engages with various regions while contributing to shaping a global approach to address the transformative nature of generative AI systems.

In 2017, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama was chosen by the World Economic Forum to become a member of the Future of Digital Economy and Society group. Furthermore, in 2022, His Excellency was also selected to be a part of the Global Young Leaders Community.

