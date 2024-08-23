Younis Haji Al Khouri: We are committed to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation among MoF employees and encourage them to participate in the development of government work

Organising workshops and brainstorming sessions for Ministry employees to involve them in service development.

Honouring the best idea under the "Zero Bureaucracy Ideas Award."

Launching the "Zero Bureaucracy Initiative" page on the Ministry's website.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched a package of innovative initiatives as part of its commitment to the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, including the Zero Bureaucracy Ideas Award and brainstorming workshops.

These initiatives, which also include the Zero Bureaucracy webpage, will allow employees to discuss and suggest improvements to current procedures aiming to transform the customer experience.

Concerted Efforts

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said, "We are committed to introducing new initiatives under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme to boost the involvement of MoF’s employees and customers in improving the quality and speed of government services.

The programme is a strategic national effort that seeks to simplify government procedures and eliminate unnecessary requirements, aligning with the UAE government's vision of providing fast and effective services to the community. We are confident that the new initiatives will play a significant role in advancing the 'We UAE 2031' vision and achieving the goals of 'UAE Centennial 2071'."

His Excellency emphasised that all ideas and proposals generated from these initiatives will be assessed by a team of specialists. The most effective ideas that align with the objectives of the programme will be adopted.

He also noted that launching the ‘Zero Bureaucracy Ideas Award’ and involving the Ministry's employees in workshops and brainstorming sessions highlights the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation as well as encouraging employees to contribute to the development of government operations, thereby enhancing customer experience.

Interactive Innovation Lab for Employees

The Ministry of Finance has involved its employees in the implementation of the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme, initiated by the UAE government to enhance the quality and flexibility of its services.

Employees are encouraged to contribute ideas and proposals through workshops and brainstorming sessions that mainly focus on reviewing and improving current procedures of the ministry’s services to customers, aiming to increase their efficiency and speed.

Ideas Award

As part of its strategy to engage employees in the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, the Ministry also launched the Zero Bureaucracy Ideas Award to motivate staff to devise innovative ideas that streamline government procedures, recognising their pivotal role as key partners in sustainable development.

The award will be more than just a competition; it will involve staff members in enhancing government performance while providing them with the opportunity to engage at various stages of the programme, boosting their interaction, and allowing them to submit proposals via a dedicated link. All submitted ideas are evaluated by a specialist team.

Digital Page

Meanwhile, the “Zero Bureaucracy” page on the Ministry's website provides comprehensive information about the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and the services offered to customers.

It includes a link that invites all customer groups who interact with the Ministry's services to share their ideas for service development and encourages them to participate in the decision-making process. All proposals will be collected, analysed, and smart ideas will be implemented.

It is worth noting that in 2023, the UAE government launched the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme as part of a new phase in government operations. This initiative aims to simplify and streamline government procedures by eliminating unnecessary steps and requirements.

Ministries and government entities were instructed to immediately implement the programme by cutting at least 2,000 government procedures, reducing timeframes for procedures by at least 50%, and eliminating all unnecessary requirements within a year. The outcomes of these initiatives will be assessed and the top achievements celebrated by the end of 2024.

