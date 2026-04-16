United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched a new AED 100 million NPO Empowerment Fund to support public benefit organisations, reinforcing a national approach focused on strengthening their role as active partners in community development and in advancing the country’s priorities.

The fund is designed to support organisations at different stages of growth. Newly established entities can access up to AED 500,000 to help build their operational capabilities and lay strong foundations for their work. More established organisations can receive up to AED 5 million to expand their programmes and increase their overall impact.

The Fund is part of activating the Volunteering and Community Engagement Ecosystem approved by the UAE Cabinet, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to advancing the non-profit sector as a key partner in delivering impactful, community-based programs across the UAE.

In its first funding cycle, the Fund will prioritize initiatives that reinforce social stability and community cohesion, deliver targeted, high-quality support to individuals and families, and amplify community impact in line with national priorities.

The Fund will support initiatives across a number of priority sectors, including education, health and wellbeing, community development, individual and family support, NPO enablement and volunteering, as well as environment and animal welfare.

Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, said: “The NPO Empowerment Fund reflects the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen resilience across our society and reinforce the values of togetherness and solidarity that define our nation. Non-profit organizations play a vital role in fostering community cohesion and supporting national priorities, and this Fund enables them to deliver impactful initiatives that bring people together and contribute to a more resilient and united society.”

The Fund offers two types of funding to support NPOs at different stages of development. Seed Stage Funding provides up to AED 500,000 for newly established organizations to build their operational capacity and launch foundational programs. Scale Funding offers up to AED 5 million for established organizations to expand their programs and enhance their impact.

Applications will be assessed through a structured evaluation process led by a specialized committee within the Ministry, based on three key criteria: organizational capacity, impact potential, and financial feasibility. Shortlisted applicants may be invited to present their proposals as part of the evaluation process.

The Ministry invited all non-profit organizations registered in the UAE to apply and benefit from the opportunities offered by the Fund, which serves as a strategic platform to strengthen the role of the non-profit sector in advancing community development.

The first application window is open until 31 May 2026, and eligible organizations may submit their proposals through the Fund’s dedicated digital platform