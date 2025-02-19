Cairo - Innovo can announce that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Sherif Sherbini, have officially launched the historic Magra el Oyoun Arabesque Fustat. A transformative project, Magra el Oyoun Arabesque Fustat, celebrates Egypt's rich cultural heritage and urban modernisation and will greatly enhance urban infrastructure and drive economic growth in Cairo.

Developed by Innovo, this highly anticipated project marks a significant step in the revival of the Magra el Oyoun area in Cairo. The Arabesque Fustat project includes 79 modern buildings within the Magra el Oyoun wall, a landmark that is more than 800 years old, built during the reign of Sultan Ayun.

The project is a fusion of Egypt's cultural heritage and urban modernisation. As part of the initiative, Innovo preserved the unique character of this historic site while integrating advanced infrastructure to improve living conditions, create job opportunities, and stimulate the local economy.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasised the importance of this project, saying: "We here celebrate the successful integration of Egypt’s historical treasures with future development. The Arabesque Fustat project represents our nation's commitment to preserving our cultural heritage, while embracing the future of sustainable urban development."

Minister of Housing, Sherif Sherbini said “The Magra el Oyoun project is not just an urban development project, but a comprehensive vision that connects ancient history with modern urban values, reflecting Egypt's aspirations toward the future while preserving its heritage.”

Mona Abdel Salam, Head of the Magra el Oyoun Authority commented on the strategic importance of the project: "These 79 buildings not only enhance the infrastructure in the area but also contribute to improvements in Cairo's urban landscape. This scheme provides modern housing while preserving the deep cultural values that distinguish our country."

Sameh Safien, General Manager, Innovo: said: "We are proud to present this project, which combines heritage and modernity, helping preserve the cultural identity of the area while promoting sustainable development and improving the quality of life for the community."

For Innovo, this landmark project marks a milestone in its ongoing mission to deliver innovative urban developments that respect Egypt’s history. The firm worked closely with local authorities, heritage preservation specialists and engineers to ensure the authenticity of the site was maintained while integrating modern conveniences and the latest sustainability practices.

The project is expected to become a major destination for both tourists and residents, providing a vibrant living environment that links Egypt’s ancient past with its dynamic future.