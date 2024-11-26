Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) is organizing an event for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This is in line with The Joint Road Safety Committee’s strategic goals, headed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and comprised of the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Health Authority, and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility). The theme is “Remember, Support, Act.” The event aims to raise awareness to the importance of road safety and warn about the harms crashes can cause.

It includes illuminating Abu Dhabi’s major landmarks in yellow, symbolizing the pain and loss traffic crashes cause. It also marks the importance of taking preventative measures to decrease road traffic injuries. Moreover, it highlights the vital role society has in supporting community members who have suffered a loss due to road crashes.

This function coincides with the launch of the Regional Road Safety Report for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, which falls under the World Health Organization, and hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi. The event highlights the efforts made to enhance road safety as a fundamental pillar of sustainable transport systems, through a comprehensive review of the findings of the Regional Road Safety Status Report 2023.

Eng. Abdullah Al Eryani, Studies and Design Division Director at Abu Dhabi Mobility confirmed: “Commemorating this occasion is of utmost importance to unify global efforts and enhance collaboration to reduce road traffic injuries. It also serves as an opportunity to draw attention to the social impact of road traffic crashes on victims and their families, as well as the economic burdens they impose. Learning lessons from these experiences underscores the significance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, following safe driving practices, and improving emergency response services as the best means to avoid loss of life and property.”

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims sheds light on the importance of enforcing traffic laws and improving investigative tools used to understand the causes of accidents. This will allow for better preventative measures in the future, which is everything road traffic victims and their families can hope for.

In September 2020, The United Nations set an ambitious plan for the decade (2021-2030) to “improve world road safety.” Its goal is to decrease road crashes deaths and serious injuries by at least 50% by the year 2030.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.