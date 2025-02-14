Abu Dhabi, Friday – As part of fostering international collaboration to advance smart mobility and transport technologies, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME), continues its dedicated efforts to develop innovative solutions in the smart mobility sector. This initiative marks a significant step towards leveraging advanced technologies to enhance transport networks, improve efficiency, and promote sustainability in urban environments, contributing to an improved mobility experience.

As part of this collaboration, Abu Dhabi Mobility organised a workshop and a field visit to several projects in Abu Dhabi to facilitate the sharing of expertise between the two countries. The focus was on the latest technological solutions in the field of smart mobility, where both parties showcased innovative models for integrating technology into transport networks and developing public transport systems to ensure efficiency and environmental sustainability. This initiative aimed to strengthen global partnerships, encourage technological innovation, and enhance relations with Japan through knowledge sharing, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision for advanced and sustainable urban mobility.

The workshop and field visit reflect Abu Dhabi's leadership in advancing smart mobility technologies, highlighting Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to integrating innovative transport solutions into its infrastructure. The workshop will cover key topics, including electric vehicle charging, traffic management using artificial intelligence technologies, and wireless energy transfer. The site visit at Yas Island included a tour of the smart mobility projects Operations Centre, along with demonstrations of autonomous mobility services such as RoboTaxi and RoboBus, 3D-printed boats, and marine transport. This showcases innovative ways of incorporating smart technologies into transport operations.

Engineer Abdulla Hamad Al Eryani, the Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, acknowledged the significance of this partnership, which aims to develop smart mobility and sustainable transport solutions. He stated: “Our strategic partnership with the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East (JCCME) aims to enhance public transport systems and promote smart mobility. This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to innovation and the use of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s transport networks. By leveraging global expertise, we aim to develop smart solutions that align with Abu Dhabi’s vision for enhancing public transport systems and mobility. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen the Emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation in sustainable transport.”

In parallel with the event, Abu Dhabi Mobility oversaw the signing of an agreement between Emirates Driving Company and Zenmov, a renowned Japanese leader in mobility technology. This agreement forms part of their strategic partnership, which supports the integration of innovative Japanese mobility solutions and technologies into Abu Dhabi, enhancing the Emirate's leadership role in developing smart mobility technologies, expanding global partnerships, and encouraging technological innovation

This workshop is part of a series of initiatives launched by Abu Dhabi Mobility as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the transport sector in Abu Dhabi. It allows for new cooperation opportunities in the fields of advanced technology and sustainable transport, while also improving mutual understanding and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise. These efforts also contribute to the development of sustainable transport solutions, which aligns with the wise leadership’s aspirations to build a smart and sustainable city that improves community well-being, reduces environmental emissions, and improves quality of life.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is the brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation and maritime activities solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.