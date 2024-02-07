In a strategic initiative for Joint Cooperation in electrification and automation of heavy road freight on Abu Dhabi's roads

Abu Dhabi: the Department of Municipalities at the Integrated Transport Centre signed a memorandum of understanding with "Einride AB" regarding mutual collaboration in the transition to the use of electricity and automation. The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Al Marzouqi, the Director-General of the Integrated Transport Center, and Mr. Robert Ziegler, representing Einride AB, in his capacity as the General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa.

"Einride AB" is regarded as an innovative transport solutions provider. The company has developed a self-driving electric vehicle that can be remotely controlled through a remote driving system by operators. The goal is to enhance transport planning, track shipments, and improve the overall transport fleet.



This memorandum seeks to strengthen collaborative efforts between the two parties in achieving Joint Cooperation in electrification and automation of heavy road freight on roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Both parties have agreed to work closely and purposefully, implementing a plan for the electrification transition.

According to the memorandum, the parties will collaborate to establish the Falcon Energy Project network in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The network will extend from Al Ruwais to the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and also to the city of Al Ain. The network will deploy a thousand electric heavy-duty trucks and a hundred self-driving vehicles, supporting the installation of the necessary charging infrastructure within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In line with the memorandum, strategies and incentives will be established to speed up the adoption of electric and autonomous transport on the roads of Abu Dhabi.

The parties highlighted their commitment to strengthening their agreement and collaboration, that is based on the memorandum of understanding that forms the fundamental basis enabling the Department of Municipalities and Transport to accomplish its objectives of cutting carbon emissions in road freight transport by 30% by 2030.