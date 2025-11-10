Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in DRIFTx 2025 as the event’s official regulatory partner, with a dedicated stand showcasing the latest smart and autonomous mobility innovations. This reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s leading role in shaping the future of smart mobility at both regional and global levels.

The exhibition is being held in Abu Dhabi from 10 to 12 November 2025 as part of the inaugural edition of “Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week”, organised by the “Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC)”. The event serves as a global platform bringing together decision-makers, innovators and technology experts to present advanced mobility solutions and exchange ideas and expertise on the development of smart transport systems now and in the future.

Among the key highlights of ITC’s stand is an immersive experience room that reflects its vision for the future of smart and autonomous mobility in Abu Dhabi. This innovative platform uses simulation and advanced audio-visual technologies to offer visitors an immersive, real-life experience simulating autonomous vehicle environments. Through this experience, visitors can learn about ITC’s strategies and pioneering projects in autonomous land and air transport, while also highlighting digital transformation in the mobility ecosystem and Abu Dhabi’s efforts to harness advanced technologies to build a transport network that is safer, more efficient, and sustainable.

ITC is also participating in the showcase of the National Unified Drone Platform, one of the key pillars in developing the country’s low-altitude economy. The platform is being developed under the supervision of the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with relevant federal and local entities, to serve as the national smart system for managing and regulating unmanned aircraft operations and ensuring their safe and orderly use. The platform aims to enhance integration between conventional air navigation systems and low-altitude operations, and to enable commercial, service, and logistics applications for unmanned aircraft through a secure and unified digital environment, thereby consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for smart and sustainable air mobility solutions.

The stand further includes an information corner dedicated to the regulations governing the use of unmanned aircraft in Abu Dhabi. This aims to raise awareness of the rules and systems that regulate the civil use of drones and related activities. It also introduces visitors to the procedures and requirements for obtaining the necessary operational approvals within the Emirate’s airspace, and outlines the key legal and regulatory frameworks, most notably the federal law regulating the civil use of unmanned aircraft and the two administrative decisions issued in the Emirate, which establish local foundations and set the technical rules and standards to ensure airspace safety and support the growth of advanced aerial activity.

ITC is also showcasing the Low-Altitude Economic Regulation Initiative, which aims to develop an integrated economic and legislative framework for low-altitude air mobility activities—such as advanced air mobility services, aerial delivery, and photography—to support commercial growth and strengthen governance in this vital sector.

The stand additionally presents Fusion – the Smart Mobility Analytics Framework, an advanced system that utilises big data analytics and artificial intelligence to support strategic planning and future decision-making in the transport sector. The framework helps in understanding mobility patterns, assessing the performance of the transport network and its various modes, and identifying investment priorities to enhance service quality and improve overall efficiency.

ITC is also highlighting a range of pioneering projects, the first of their kind in the region, that reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies in autonomous mobility and smart operations management. The stand will also witness the signing of several strategic agreements aimed at enhancing innovation, developing digital infrastructure, and raising safety and cyber security standards. Furthermore, it will include an interactive zone hosting workshops and specialised panel discussions featuring local and international experts on the latest developments in smart mobility and autonomous systems.

Through its participation at DRIFTx 2025, the Integrated Transport Centre embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a smart, integrated mobility ecosystem, strengthening cooperation and partnerships across land, maritime, and air transport, and cementing its position as a regional and global hub for innovation in smart mobility.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.