Abu Dhabi – Reaffirming its leadership in developing smart and integrated transport systems, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, received two gold awards at the 2025 Harvard Business Council (HBC) International Awards. The ITC was honoured in the Sustainability category for its “Green Buses Programme” and in the Community Contribution category for its “SALAMA School Transport Management System”. The awards were announced during the HBC AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London.

The Green Buses Programme embodies ITC’s commitment to adopting low-emission transport modes. The project contributes to the annual reduction of carbon dioxide emissions through the gradual deployment of electric and hydrogen-powered buses, supporting the goal of achieving a fully green mobility zone by 2050.

The “SALAMA School Transport Management System” serves as a pioneering model for the application of artificial intelligence in the mobility sector, with a strong focus on safeguarding students and enhancing safety throughout their daily commutes. The project stands out for its integration of advanced technology with social responsibility, alignment with the UAE Centennial 2071 goals, tangible social impact, and broad partnerships with key stakeholders.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “This international recognition highlights the impact of our work in sustainability and safety, and strengthens our commitment to developing smart mobility solutions that benefit the community and support Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision. We will continue to expand these initiatives in close collaboration with our partners to deliver lasting and meaningful results.”

The Harvard Business Council International Awards are considered among the most prestigious global platforms for recognising excellence in leadership and organisational innovation. This year’s edition attracted over 4,000 nominations from around the world, with 63 winners selected across 30 categories through a rigorous evaluation process spanning more than 5,500 hours.

These international accolades reaffirm the Integrated Transport Centre’s role as a leader in smart governance and sustainable transport. They demonstrate its commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to serve the community and support the national agenda, which contributes to enhanced quality of life and solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in future mobility.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.