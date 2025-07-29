Abu Dhabi on Tuesday – As part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced the expansion of autonomous taxi services to include Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, in collaboration with WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, as well as Uber and Tawasul Transport as the local operator of the project.

The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop an AI-powered mobility system to reinforce its position as a regional hub for smart mobility and innovation, as part of Abu Dhabi’s smart transport strategy, which aims to create a sustainable and smart mobility environment that serves both residents and visitors in the emirate.

With this latest expansion, autonomous taxi services now cover about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas, supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to make 25% of trips in the emirate rely on smart transport by 2040.

The service is intended to introduce autonomous vehicles in two of Abu Dhabi’s most densely populated areas: Al Reem and Al Maryah islands. These islands are key centres for the financial, residential, and commercial sectors. Their complex traffic patterns and high vehicle density provide an ideal setting to demonstrate the advanced capabilities of WeRide’s technology. At the same time, the initiative supports growing demand for reliable and easily accessible mobility solutions amid increasing traffic challenges.

This launch builds on the autonomous taxi services already available on Al Saadiyat and Yas Islands, as well as routes to Zayed International Airport. It is part of an ongoing plan to expand the fleet and extend the reach of Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility project. Since this service started on the Uber platform in December 2024, the autonomous taxi fleet has tripled in size. The ITC is also working to roll out the service to more areas on Abu Dhabi Island in the future, ensuring broader coverage and improving the overall efficiency of the smart mobility system across the emirate. This paves the way for the commercial operation of the project, aligning with strategic goals for smart transformation in the transport sector and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for mobility innovation.

By integrating AI and sustainable mobility solutions into key sectors, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its position as a leading example for Middle Eastern cities striving for smart urban development. This reflects the emirate’s smart mobility strategy, which connects different modes of transport and makes use of modern technology to benefit the community.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "This expansion marks an important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards realising its vision for a smarter and safer mobility system. Building on the success of our previous smart mobility initiatives, we are working to extend the deployment of autonomous vehicles to high-density areas such as Al Reem and Al Maryah islands, in order to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience, in line with Abu Dhabi’s smart transport strategy, which aims to provide sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

"We are committed to embracing innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance our transport network and improve the quality of life for our residents. By working closely with our strategic partners, we are accelerating this progress and enhancing the transport experience for everyone."

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International at WeRide, said: "Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands are dynamic, high-demand areas and serve as key gateways to Abu Dhabi. This expansion gives us the opportunity to reach more passengers, showcase our advanced technology in complex urban settings, and further accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles across the city. We deeply appreciate the ongoing support from the Integrated Transport Centre and our strong partnership with Uber, which continues to drive our growth in the Middle East and beyond."

Mohamad Jardaneh, Head of Autonomous Mobility, Middle East at Uber said: “We’re pleased to expand our autonomous vehicle service in Abu Dhabi to Al Reem and Al Maryah in partnership with WeRide and with the support of The Integrated Transport Centre. We’ve seen some great engagement from riders in Abu Dhabi since launch and are excited to make autonomous rides more accessible to even more people in the emirate. Just as Uber helped millions experience electric vehicles for the first time, 2025 will be the year we bring AV technology into the mainstream."

It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as a regional leader in smart mobility, becoming the first city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to commercially operate autonomous vehicles. The emirate currently operates the largest active fleet, with 44 autonomous vehicles serving key locations across the city. This expansion reflects the success of strategic partnerships led by Abu Dhabi with leading global companies in technology and mobility such as WeRide, Space42, Uber and Tawasul Transport, contributing to the development of an advanced smart mobility ecosystem.

WeRide is considered one of the most prominent technology companies specialising in autonomous driving technologies. Its fleet in Abu Dhabi is the largest it operates outside the United States and China, reaffirming the emirate’s position as a leading hub for innovation in mobility and reflecting its vision to develop a smart mobility system that supports sustainable urban development goals.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.