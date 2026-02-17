Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the working hours of its Customer Happiness Centres, Truck and Bus Parking Yard, and Impound Yards, as well as the operating schedules of public bus services and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centres during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1447 Hijri (2026).

Customer Happiness Centres

ITC stated that Customer Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will operate during Ramadan from Monday to Thursday, 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Customers may continue to access services 24/7 through the TAMM digital government services platform, the official website (https://admobility.gov.ae), Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800555, the Department of Municipalities and Transport Support Centre at 800850, and the Taxi Service Contact Centre at 600535353.

Truck and Bus Parking Yard

The Truck and Bus Parking Yard service in Musaffah (M18) will continue to operate 24 hours a day throughout the week during Ramadan, with the service provided free of charge on Sundays.

Impound Yards

Temporary impound yards in Musaffah will continue to operate 24/7 throughout the Holy Month.

Public Bus Services

With regard to public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the Holy Month of Ramadan, bus services in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs will operate daily from 6:00 AM until 1:00 AM, while 24-hour services will continue to operate as usual. Service frequencies on selected routes have been adjusted to align with demand patterns during the Holy Month.

In Al Ain and its suburbs, bus services will operate from 6:00 AM until 1:00 AM. Most suburban services will maintain their existing frequencies, with minor adjustments to selected routes.

In Al Dhafra Region, public bus services will operate according to normal schedules, subject to minor adjustments, and services will stop operating during Iftar time.

The On-Demand Bus Service will continue to operate daily from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, while the Abu Dhabi Express Service will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and from 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM on weekends.

To view the public bus service schedules, please visit (https://admobility.gov.ae) or contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport Support Centre at 800850, the Darbi smart app, or Google Maps.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services

The operating hours for Driver and Vehicle Licensing services during the Holy Month of Ramadan at several centres will be as follows:

Centre Working Hours (Monday to Thursday) Working Hours (Friday) Customer Happiness Centre – Main Building, Al Salam (Abu Dhabi) 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Customer Happiness Centre – eServices and Smart Support Branch (Abu Dhabi) 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centre (Falaj Hazza – Al Ain) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Light Vehicle Licensing Centre – Al Salam Building (Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Customers may check the working hours of other centres through the website (https://admobility.gov.ae).

