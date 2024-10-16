Abu Dhabi on Wednesday - To enhance the technological infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed an MoU with Presight AI Technologies during GITEX Global 2024.

The agreement supports Abu Dhabi Mobility’s efforts in research and development, as well as the implementation of AI technologies and their applications in the transport sector. This includes enhancing the efficiency and safety of transport through the provision of traffic management solutions, integrated software systems for managing corporate fleets, infrastructure management for electric vehicle charging, a commercial transport AI system, and transport safety solutions. It also aims to facilitate knowledge transfer and builds skills in the field of AI, proposing initiatives for leading projects that offer scalability in the mobility sector.

Building a Future for Smart Mobility

Under the signed MoU on cooperation in research, development, and the implementation of AI technologies and applications in mobility fields, Abu Dhabi Mobility continues to lead in shaping the future of the smart transport sector in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility is responsible for the technical evaluation of AI solutions and their alignment with the strategic goals of the emirate, reinforcing its role as a key driver of digital transformation in the transport sector. Through collaboration with Presight AI Technologies, Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to enhance knowledge transfer and skill development in AI technologies among its members, while identifying leading pilot projects that demonstrate the feasibility and scalability of these solutions in the future.

Abu Dhabi Mobility will form a team to monitor the execution of the agreement's terms and ensure effective coordination among all involved teams. This team will deliver reports to senior management and decision-makers, aiding in the identification of the most promising investment areas based on study and research outcomes.

Driving innovation in the transport sector

This collaboration is important to achieve Abu Dhabi's vision for smart transformation, contributing to the development of smart city solutions and enhancing the efficiency of daily operations. By implementing the latest AI technologies, data-driven decision-making will be strengthened, infrastructure management will improve, and the overall quality of urban life for the community will be enhanced.

In this context, His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, affirms Abu Dhabi Mobility's commitment to enhancing innovation in the transport sector and maximizing the benefits of modern technology to achieve a smarter and more sustainable future for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. H.E. added, "These steps align with the aspirations of our wise leadership towards a vision that relies on advanced digital solutions to improve transport services and facilitate the daily lives of citizens and residents."

These strategic agreements reinforce Abu Dhabi Mobility's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability throughout the emirate, supporting a smarter and future-ready urban development journey.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.