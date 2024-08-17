Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Umm Suqeim Majlis in Dubai came alive yesterday as it hosted a highly successful Recruitment Open Day organised by The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, where a diverse range of career opportunities were presented to Emirati job seekers. The event, which took place on Thursday, 15th August 2024, saw strong participation from both prominent companies and enthusiastic Emiratis eager to advance their careers in the private sector.

The event featured participation from well-known organizations such as NEXTCARE, AW Rostamani, DULSCO, Keolis MHI, KPMG, GMG, and Al Ansari Exchange. These companies collectively offered over 170 job opportunities, reflecting their commitment to supporting Emiratisation and empowering the local workforce.

The Open Day was designed to facilitate direct interaction between Emirati talent and industry leaders, providing a platform for candidates to explore a wide range of opportunities across sectors. This approach not only offered job seekers a clear pathway into the private sector but also emphasized the importance of local talent in driving the UAE's economic growth.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, "The success of this Open Day at Umm Suqeim Majlis underscores the vital role that our private sector partners play in advancing the Emiratisation agenda. By offering over 170 career opportunities, these companies have not only demonstrated their commitment to empowering Emiratis but also contributed to the broader vision of our leadership. Together, we are building a future where Emirati talent is at the forefront of our nation's economic growth."

The high turnout of Emirati job seekers demonstrated the community's strong interest in private sector roles, underscoring the ongoing shift towards greater local employment in diverse industries. The event was more than just a job fair; it was a testament to the collaborative efforts between the private sector and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, aimed at creating a robust and sustainable workforce in the UAE.

Building on the success of this event, the Council and its partners plan to continue organizing similar initiatives across Dubai, further strengthening the relationship between Emirati talent and the private sector. These efforts are aligned with the UAE's broader vision of fostering a dynamic, locally-driven workforce that is well-equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow's economy.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.