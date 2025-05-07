Dubai Maritime Authority: We are committed to empowering the business community and streamlining regulatory procedures in line with the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs, to strengthen Dubai’s position as a premier luxury maritime tourism destination

As part of its strategic drive to develop Dubai’s marine tourism sector and reinforce its status as a premier global maritime destination, the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), under the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, held a specialized workshop with representatives from marinas across the Emirate. The session aimed to discuss service delivery mechanisms at local marinas and work toward a unified operational framework to support the sustainable growth of Dubai’s marine tourism sector.

This initiative reflects DMA’s commitment to empowering the business community and simplifying regulatory procedures in alignment with the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs. By doing so, the Authority seeks to position Dubai as a leading hub for luxury maritime tourism, offering exceptional experiences to seafarers and visitors from around the world.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, emphasized the importance of stakeholder collaboration, particularly with marina operators. He stated, “We believe in the value of forging strong partnerships with the private sector to develop innovative, sustainable solutions. We are proud of the role each marina plays in helping us realize this shared vision”.

During the workshop, attendees reviewed essential procedures and documentation required for services such as passenger pick-up and drop-off, including the permissible service durations at each marina and expected response times. The discussions also focused on creating smart and efficient communication channels via digital applications, enabling seamless access to marina services for sea-goers.

DMA Directors presented digital solutions aimed at establishing secure, intelligent communication between marinas and clients. These initiatives are designed to modernize service delivery, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the overall experience for maritime users. Emphasis was placed on streamlining processes for both "Passenger Pick-up/Drop-off" and "Dock & Dine" services, with discussions outlining required documents, procedures, and expected service timelines.

The workshop concluded with an open Q\&A session that generated a range of recommendations aimed at further enhancing the quality and readiness of Dubai’s maritime services to accommodate global visitors.