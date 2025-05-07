Dubai: The final 20 candidates for this year’s prestigious Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 have now been revealed. These exceptional individuals under the age of 40 have all made outstanding contributions to global maritime through their leadership, innovation, and impact.

The finalists were announced earlier today at a ceremony during the three-day conference at Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, which is taking place this week at Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-8th May as a major highlight of UAE Maritime Week. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, this flagship maritime event has brought together key stakeholders in the maritime sector, governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services, in addition to the most prominent suppliers, decision-makers and shipping companies.

The SMN20Under40 Class of 2025 are:



Mr Ahmed Sati, Operation Manager / Harbour Master, P&O Maritime

Dr Akanksha Batura Pai, Executive Director, Sinoda Shipping Agency Pte

Mr Anant Dhandhania, Director, Adel Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Ms Anna Mkrtchyan, Senior Associate, Fichte & Co.

Mr Arthur Richier, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Vortexa

Mr Dan Aldrich Tolentino, Cadet Training Manager, Sharjah Maritime Academy

Mr Gagan Deep Katyal, Director, Avid Marine

Ms Gina Panayiotou, Founder & CEO, Oceans Arena

Ms Gisa Paredes, Managing Director, WellAtSea

Ms Huma Qureshi, General Manager, Emirates Shipping Association (ESA)

Mr Ian Chew, Founder and CEO, Greenie Web

Ms Jaquelyn E. P. Burton eMBA, BS, AFNI, Director of Experience Design / President WISTA Norway, Kongsberg Maritime

Mr Karim Hasab El Nabi, Chief Operating Officer, Allianz Middle East and Stanford Marine

Ms Maimoona Nalkhande, Legal Counsel - Corporate & Commercial – GCC, DP World

Mr Numair Imtiaz Shaikh, CEO, Tomini Group

Mr Paul Katsouris, Partner, Stephenson Harwood Middle East LLP

Ms Sarah Al Qahtani, Commercial and Operations Manager, Bahri Dry Bulk

Mr Vikas Vijay Laul, Founder & CEO, Myvessel Technologies

Ms Yosra Hofeizavy, MD, SeaMaster Management Co.

Ms Zoe Upson, Director, FACT (Freight & Commodity Talent) / Women Together

Seatrade Maritime’s Content Director, and leading the judging, Emma Howell, said: “Choosing the final 20 candidates from an already excellent shortlist of 40 was no easy task – the quality of entrants from our many young maritime leaders around the globe was truly overwhelming. We hope that the Class of 2025 shows how their outstanding talent is set to shape the future of our industry. To all the entrants, we’d like to extend our thanks to taking part and we hope they continue to inspire their peers and encourage others to take part in next year’s Seatrade Maritime 20Under40 initiative.”

About Seatrade Maritime News 20 Under 40



The initiative last took place in 2023, and while previously only open to entries from the Middle East, this year’s search also heralded some key changes, with entries actively encouraged from the whole of the global maritime industry. From this year, the initiative will also run on annual basis.

