Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is encouraging pet owners to register their cats and dogs through the TAMM portal, which provides a centralised database for owners and their microchipped pets. The animal ownership services, set to be launched February 3rd, underscore the DMT’s commitment to animal welfare and legal compliance.

Recognising the importance of collaboration, the Department acknowledges the pivotal role that various stakeholders play in ensuring the success of this initiative. Veterinary facilities will be central to this effort, with owners able to visit their chosen clinic to register their cats and dogs. Additionally, establishments will be able to register animals as well as transfer ownership, where relevant, for accuracy and compliance purposes. This collective approach demonstrates a shared commitment across sectors to enhance pet care and streamline the registration process.

The programme also emphasises crucial aspects of pet health, such as annual vaccinations, microchipping, and regular veterinary check-ups. There will be no registration fees until further notice; existing individual pet owners have a one-year grace period to complete their registration without penalties. However, establishments who own cats and dogs must complete their registration process within six months.

The implementation of the centralised database marks a pivotal advancement in promoting responsible pet ownership across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. By facilitating access to essential services and encouraging cooperation among stakeholders, the DMT is committed to creating a safer environment for pets and their owners.

