Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Dubai Courts have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at linking electronic services related to the execution of judgments, orders, and decisions issued by the Dubai Courts through the Central Bank’s court cases management system. The MoU was signed by H.E Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and H.E Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, at the Central Bank’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

The MoU is part of the joint endeavor to implement the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme to improve services efficiency, quality and effectiveness, and execute the UAE’s digital strategy related to services provided to all individuals and businesses. It also aims to promote collaboration in various fields and establish effective mechanisms, including electronic connectivity to expedite and activate the execution of judgments, orders, and decisions issued by the Dubai Courts, within the jurisdiction of the Central Bank in compliance with the controls and procedural rules of the CBUAE’s court cases management system.

H.E Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE: “The MoU comes from the central bank’s keenness to implement the leadership vision of promoting digital transformation strategy, activating mechanisms of integration and partnership, and sharing expertise with all federal and local authorities to provide pioneering services that meet global standards to individuals and businesses and partners. This will enhance the country’s competitiveness globally and support sustainable growth.”

H.E Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, stated: “The Memorandum of Understanding strengthens the collaborative efforts with the Central Bank in the realm of electronic linkage, an initiative that opens new horizons for enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and speed in the execution of judgments, orders, and judicial decisions issued by Dubai Courts. He added that this initiative paves the way for a new phase of excellence in achieving the objectives of electronic linkage, aligning with the joint efforts to advance the smart transformation journey and build the world’s smartest and happiest city. This is in line with the insightful vision and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah protect him. His excellency further explained that this step serves to bolster the efforts of Dubai Courts in ensuring swift and precise justice, delivering exceptional judicial services that guarantee customer satisfaction, and upholding the values of justice, independence, and transparency.”