Abdullah Al Muwaiji: The UAE is a reference in the fields of alternative energy and AI

H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), praised the efforts and follow-up of the wise leadership to ensure the UAE's leadership as a global destination that encourages business sustainability and growth, and attracts investments, as well as providing the enabling factors and tools to develop the UAE's exports and increase the volume of its non-oil trade by expanding the circle of comprehensive economic partnership agreements with many countries around the world. Projections indicate that the national economy's growth rate is expected to rise to 6.25% during the year 2025.

Al Muwaiji emphasized that the progress and leadership achieved by the UAE in many promising sectors, including the fields of alternative energy and the usage of AI, has enhanced the UAE 's position, making the UAE a reference point in these sectors for countries in the region and many other parts of the world.

He stated that the Cabinet's decision to form a working team to redevelop the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has a direct positive impact on economic development and export growth. Al Muwaiji explained that the decision will contribute to developing a sustainable national strategy to enhance proactive services and initiatives that align with the changes in the global economy, ensuring the competitiveness of the UAE economy on the global business map.

This came during his inauguration of the second Board of Directors meeting of the Ajman Chamber for the year 2024, attended by H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, members of the Board of Directors, and H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI at the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship.

The meeting discussed a report on the Ajman Chamber's achievements at the international level and the results of its participation in global economic and investment events during the first half of the current year, as well as the upcoming work plan to develop the global relations network, support expansion and business development opportunities, and promote Ajman as an ideal investment destination.

The members of the Board of Directors were briefed on the updates of the Ajman Chamber's projects and initiatives, as well as the efforts made to strengthen the role of the Ajman Chamber as a key driver for Ajman's economic growth. They also reviewed the results of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX 2024) and the development plan for the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship of the Ajman Chamber, which aims to provide specialized services to support project owners and develop direct investments in Ajman.

The attendees praised the importance of the "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program and the necessity of cooperation between government entities to simplify and reduce procedures in order to improve the customer experience and provide a flexible and innovative service environment.

The attendees recommended the importance of intensifying joint cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and government entities and departments in order to develop and launch proactive services and initiatives that exceed the members' expectations and increase their productivity rates, through opening innovative export channels that facilitate access to international markets.

The Board of Directors also praised the efforts made to align the Ajman Chamber's projects and initiatives with the directions of the UAE and the Emirate of Ajman, in support of achieving global leadership and ensuring the sustainability and growth of the business community. They directed the importance of intensifying efforts to diversify the utilization of AI applications by raising awareness among the Ajman Chamber's members from the private sector entities in this regard.

The meeting's agenda also included reviewing the minutes of the first Board of Directors meeting for the year 2024, examining the Ajman Chamber's financial position during the first half of the year, and the progress of the Ajman Chamber's projects for the current year.