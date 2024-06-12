The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued a decision approving the applications lodged for registration on the roll of practicing lawyers for 17 new UAE national applicants, in addition to accepting the applications made by 2 lawyers who wish to be included on the list of non-practicing attorneys.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee which was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, examined the applications for renewal of registration of 10 lawyers whose licences had expired more than two months ago, and considered a complaint lodged against a lawyer and took the appropriate decisions in his regard. The Committee also looked at 4 applications submitted by lawyers and took the appropriate decisions in respect of each of them.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bouchaib Hajamy, President of Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Mr. Mohamed Dhewaiher Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.