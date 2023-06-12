The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's (ADJD) Centre for Judicial Research and Studies has adopted a number of important conclusions and recommendations resulting from specialised scientific research and studies in the judicial field, including a proposed study on judicial insurance, which will allow commercial companies and businessmen to take out insurance against the decisions delivered by commercial jurisdictions against individuals, which may require them to pay substantial compensation or sums of money that may affect the commercial activities.

During a meeting of the Centre's Board of Directors, chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, a number of research topics were examined with a view to developing the legislative and judicial environment as one of the main pillars supporting the development of an appropriate investment climate and the encouragement of foreign direct investment, in line with the Abu Dhabi government's strategic focus on achieving the highest levels of competitiveness and entrepreneurship in the emirate.

The sustained efforts of the Centre for Judicial Research and Studies in deepening scientific research with judicial and legal knowledge, and in assessing the extent to which legislation keeps pace with economic and social developments and in deriving improvement outputs, fall in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, of the need to develop a pioneering judicial system at the regional and global levels, Mr. Yousef Alabri said.

He further stated that the development of an integrated study on judicial insurance is of particular importance in light of the changes taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in various sectors, especially with the accelerated growth of business activity, hence the effective role of this type of insurance in positively impacting the business dynamics and sustainable development, as well as enhancing the confidence of investors and business entities in the legal and economic environment.

In a related context, the Centre is currently working on the preparation of a study on the "Metaverse", to elaborate on the legal system and national legislation in order to keep pace with this new technological creation which proposes to reach unprecedented levels in the field of virtual reality, using a three-dimensional technology which makes users interact in a virtual dimension created from digital representations of people, places and things.

The Centre for Judicial Research and Studies has also approved, as part of its annual work plan, the preparation of a set of studies, including a draft law on the recovery of fines and a draft law on construction works and contractors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.