The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) warned of the dangers of excessive borrowing and its negative effects on the individual, family and society, in terms of psychological, social or economic pressures that can cause the collapse and disintegration of the family unit and can lead to serious misbehaviour, stressing the importance of the sound management of financial resources and the establishment of spending plans commensurate with income.

The advice against uncontrolled borrowing was given during an awareness-raising lecture on the risks of credit, organised by the ADJD in coordination with Majalis Abu Dhabi of the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, as part of "Majalesna" initiative, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote awareness and disseminate legal culture among the different segments of society in a manner that promotes the maintenance of security and stability.

Dr. Turki Al Qahtani, Senior Family Counsellor at the ADJD, reviewed during his sensitisation lecture, which was hosted by Majlis Suhail Shaheen Al-Marar, in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, the effects of reckless borrowing or loans taken for unnecessary uses, and emphasised the importance of rationalising expenditure to avoid the risks of unsustainable credits that can lead to a spiral of negative repercussions and impacts on social stability.

Dr. Al Qahtani also explained that social stability depends on the ability to provide for basic needs in terms of goods and services, and that the economic dimension has a clear impact on the perception of security and psychological stability, in addition to securing the health-related aspects for the family and satisfying all the needs of its members, which requires the consolidation of a culture of savings, efficient management of financial resources, and the adoption of rational spending habits.

