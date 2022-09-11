The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has processed 169,908 applications filed remotely to the courts, with a completion rate of 92% during the first half of this year 2022, while the completion rate of cases pending before the Abu Dhabi courts has reached 99%, with a total of 20,563 cases, in addition to the holding of 25,628 remote hearings via videoconference.

The semi-annual report on the performance of ADJD's operations for the year 2022 showed that the number of cases handled by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, Administrative and Rental Court summed up to 5,630 cases, while the Commercial Court recorded 2,400 matters. The number of cases processed by the Labour Court reached 5,243 cases, and the total number of judgment enforcement requests totalled 107,447, with a completion rate that stood at 98%.

His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, explained that the high completion rates of judicial and legal processes, with the 100% implementation of the remote litigation system in Abu Dhabi courts, reflect the qualitative leap achieved in the development of services and the improvement of institutional performance, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to implement the best practices in the judicial system in ways that support the endeavours of the Abu Dhabi government to achieve global leadership.

Mr. Youssef Al Abri stressed the commitment of the Judicial Department, within the context of implementation of its new Strategic Plan 2021-2023, to ensure the sustainability and continuity of business in the various judicial procedures and processes, while setting forward-looking goals for the future and promoting digital diffusion, benefiting from modern technologies and employing the same in an innovative manner, allowing multiple options for court users to access the judicial and legal services offered by the ADJD.

In detail, the statistical report stated that, during the first six months of this year, the number of cases received by the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi amounted to 66,154 cases, while the number of orders issued in criminal matters was 19,993. During the same period, 37,206 referral orders were made, and 39,556 judgment enforcement procedures were completed. The Public Prosecution also handled 49,061 requests filed electronically and remotely conducted 6,182 investigations.

As regards the notarial services of the Notary Public and Authentication Division, the statistics report the completion of 44,958 transactions before the Notary Public and 41,893 authentication transactions via videoconference. Also, 2,514 marriage contracts were concluded.