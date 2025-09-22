The US-UAE Business Council hosted the Chief AI Officers from various government entities in the UAE as part of a visit programme to the United States. The gathering brought together more than 180 distinguished leaders, creating a platform for UAE executives to engage with world-renowned AI experts, senior business leaders, and government officials.

Speakers included Engineer Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE, Danny Sebright, President of the US-UAE Business Council, and Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council. The gathering featured discussions focused on collaboration in advanced technology, opportunities for future partnerships, and the role of the AI Chief Executives Model in driving a qualitative leap within the government sector.

Mohamed bin Taliah stated that AI adoption across government remains a top national priority, driving the country’s ambitions to deliver on strategic goals and position the UAE as a global leader in digital governance. He noted that direct engagement with the world’s leading technology companies provides a vital platform to exchange expertise, explore best practices, and expand international partnerships. Bin Taliah emphasised that empowering national talent through advanced training programmes is essential to building a smarter, more innovative digital future.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government, underscored the growing complexity and spread of cyber threats, stressing that international cooperation and deeper partnerships in cybersecurity have become a practical necessity.

“These engagements reflect the UAE’s leadership in cybersecurity and its commitment to global collaboration in tackling challenges ranging from data privacy and critical infrastructure protection to AI-driven defence,” said Al Kuwaiti. “We recognise the importance of safeguarding our digital assets against accelerating threats, and we continue to build our cyber resilience by advancing next-generation technologies, building national expertise, and fostering knowledge exchange to create innovative solutions,” he said.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasised that this visit aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global platform for collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise.

He highlighted that the initiative reflects the government’s vision in the importance of building a digital future founded on stronger connections with leading international experts. The goal is to expand partnerships, unlock new opportunities for joint innovation, and develop practical solutions in collaboration with top technology leaders worldwide, ultimately advancing digital transformation and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a leading global centre for technology and innovation.

The session brought together the UAE’s Chief AI Officers from government entities alongside prominent AI and business leaders. Participants included Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Carla Mays, Co-Founder and Head of Global Research & Policy at SmartCohort; David Capelli, Co-Founder and Head of Global Partnerships at Smart Cohort; Mahmoud Jassim, Regional Director Lead for Government Sector at Dell Technologies; Doug Bruhnke, CEO of Global Chamber; Tarek Shoukri, Director of Global Sovereign and Principal Investors Coverage at PwC; Bilal Abu Ghazaleh, CEO and Founder of 1001; as well as representatives from the US-UAE Business Council, the Bay Area Council, and leading technology firms including Cisco, Google, IBM, Applied AI, Oracle, San Francisco State University, Akamai, Albertsons, Core42 and Cloudflare.

The gathering concluded with an open dialogue exploring opportunities for collaboration between the government and private sectors, and reviewing global case studies in digital governance and applied AI. Participants emphasised the importance of sustaining such initiatives to advance the UAE’s digital transformation journey and solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and technology.

The event was held as part of the Visit organised by the UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for AI. The program brings together 50 Chief AI Officers from government entities in the UAE for engagements with leading US technology companies, further reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global model in digital transformation and AI adoption in government.