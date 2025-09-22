Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) launched a new promotional tour in China on September 22, 2025, led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department. The five-day roadshow, running until September 26, 2025, aims to reinforce tourism partnerships and forge several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU).

During the tour, ADTD’s delegation will visit three major cities in China. The roadshow begins in Shanghai today, September 22, 2025, followed by stops in Hangzhou on September 24, 2025, and Shenzhen on September 26, 2025. This initiative aligns with the Department’s constant efforts to revive and strengthen Ajman’s tourism sector.

Commenting on the tour, H.E. Alhashmi highlighted ADTD’s dedication to reinforcing cooperation with major global markets. He further stated that placing Ajman at the centre of the international tourism map remains one of the key priorities of the Department’s strategy.

H.E. Alhashmi said: “Currently, Ajman’s tourism sector is experiencing accelerated growth, further underscoring the significance of showcasing our natural, cultural and entertainment treasures. These factors help position Ajman as a world-class tourism destination.”

He added: “Through this tour, we seek to highlight our commitment to expanding partnerships with key Chinese market players while exploring new collaboration opportunities that can drive our sustainable tourism development.”

In addition, H.E. Alhashmi highlighted that this visit is in line with ADTD’s efforts to spotlight the emirate’s unique destinations and services, which offer immersive experiences that reflect authentic Emirati hospitality across diverse tourist demographics.

The tour also explores new avenues for improving cooperation between the UAE and China and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders in the Chinese market. It is exhibiting Ajman’s rich tourism assets along with the vast line-up of its ongoing and future projects.

Furthermore, the Department seeks to position Ajman as a premier tourism destination, showcase its unique experiences, and expand its footprint into untapped markets for tourism development. These efforts are projected to boost local economic growth through enhanced hotel revenues, better employment opportunities and an increased flow of tourism investments.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com