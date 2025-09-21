The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) has been awarded the LEED Platinum certification for Operations and Maintenance of existing buildings, becoming the first Ministry in the Kingdom to receive this recognition. Achieved in partnership with Osool Integrated Real Estate Co, this milestone reflects MEP’s commitment to world-class sustainability practices and operational excellence.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), issued by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the leading global green building rating system. It certifies buildings that meet the highest standards in energy and water efficiency, indoor environmental quality, resource management, and carbon reduction.

Reaching the Platinum level, the highest tier under LEED, demonstrates MEP’s success in cutting energy and water consumption, improving environmental performance, and creating healthier working environments.

The achievement carries particular significance as MEP leads the Kingdom’s efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. By attaining the most rigorous international benchmark for sustainable operations, the ministry is leading by practice as well as policy, strengthening the Kingdom’s position in global sustainability forums and aligning directly with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

This recognition reflects the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s role in shaping a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia while driving meaningful impact through partnerships at both the national and international levels.