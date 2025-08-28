DUBAI - National Bonds has announced the launch of the “Ahed Programme”, an emergency fund savings plan designed exclusively for Emirati women.

Coinciding with Emirati Women’s Day, the initiative aims to help women build a financial safety net that empowers them and their families to manage unplanned expenses, ranging from urgent healthcare needs and sudden repairs to other unforeseen financial obligations.

In its first year, the programme seeks to empower 10,000 Emirati women by offering practical tools and flexible savings plans reflecting National Bonds’ commitment to supporting women and reinforcing their role in family and community stability.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, stated, “Emirati women place their families’ wellbeing above all, striving to ensure their comfort and security first. With this in mind, we designed ‘Ahed Programme’ to be more than just a savings account - it is an emergency fund that grants women reassurance and confidence, making them more prepared for any situation life may bring, while knowing their future is in their hands. This initiative is not merely about money, it is about peace of mind, protecting those we love, and building a more secure and stable future.”

More than just a financial plan, the “Ahed Programme” represents a deep social and economic investment in the role of Emirati women as central pillars of the nation’s development.

The “Ahed Programme” offers a comprehensive set of benefits tailored to the needs of Emirati women. It includes flexible savings plans for different income levels, educational workshops on financial planning and money management, and seamless registration and monitoring via National Bonds mobile app.

Participants are also eligible to enter the company’s annual rewards programme, which offers AED36 million in rewards—including more than 12,000 rewards dedicated to Emirati women each year, over 24,000 annual rewards for consistent savers, and monthly cash rewards of AED1,000 for ten winners.

In line with its educational purpose, the programme introduces participants to key financial principles such as the emergency preparedness formula, which recommends maintaining a financial reserve equal to six times monthly expenses.

This formula offers women a clear, effective path to building a safety net capable of covering essential needs for half a year, ensuring security and peace of mind in the face of unexpected life events.