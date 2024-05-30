As a result of the department's innovative efforts, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has achieved a qualitative achievement in global judicial indicators related to the time periods specified for litigation. During the first quarter of 2024, the average number of days needed to decide cases in the courts of first instance was 33 days, while the average for the courts of appeal was 32 days. Pursuing full justice and strengthening the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's position as a global player.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Undersecretary, His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, indicated that the reduction in average litigation periods during the first quarter is due to the forward-looking vision pursued by the Department and its keenness to continuously modernise its systems, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, by implementing best practices in the judicial system, in a way that complements the government's policies and strengthens the department's competitiveness.

His Excellency Al-Abri stressed the Judicial Department’s interest in applying the best international standards that ensure speedy litigation to provide a pioneering and distinguished experience in completing transactions in the judicial sector, benefiting from technical development and smart and fast services enhanced by artificial intelligence, and keeping pace with developments to provide smart and innovative judicial services.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s vital operations performance report during the first quarter of 2024 showed a decrease in complaints by 83.4%, compared to the first quarter of last year 2023, and the online service 'Estafser' ,“Inquire platform”, achieved a completion rate for inquiries within 3 working days that reached 96%, which proves the soundness of the department’s approach to developing and improving the quality of judicial services.

Along with completing over 235,619 remote judicial requests, the department also conducted 16,570 video sessions for criminal cases and 137,949 trial sessions via video communication for civil cases. These requests were split between 206,832 requests before the courts and 28,787 requests before the prosecution. Apart from the 4,640 cases that were registered before the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court, which had a 98% completion rate, and the 4,495 cases that were registered before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, which had a 99% completion rate, there were also 758 cases registered in the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, which had a 99% completion rate.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution issued 11,553 criminal orders, and resolved by 53,246 cases, while 35,704 criminal rulings were issued by the criminal courts.

In terms of notary public and notarization services, 20,810 notary public transactions, 14,724 certification transactions, and 1,374 marriage contract completion transactions were done, according to the statistical report for the first quarter of 2024.