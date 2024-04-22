Fujairah: Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the office of His Highness announced the launch of the third edition of Al Bader Award. This initiative is part of the Al Bader Initiative, which is dedicated to celebrating the love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), aiming to foster affection for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and illuminate his exemplary life filled with teachings and wisdom. The initiative seeks to share the noble Sunnah of the Prophet and promote its tolerant teachings among the wider society, especially youth and children.

The award has local and international categories. The local award is for student groups A (6-10 years), B (11-17 years), and Youth (18-30 years). Poetry and multimedia categories are open only for the Youth category. Registration for the international award is open to all ages and nationalities.

Since its first edition, Al Bader Award has been a platform dedicated to celebrating noble prophetic values, promoting Islamic principles, and inspiring talented individuals worldwide. It encourages participation in five distinct creative categories: 'Poetry' for expressing admiration and devotion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); 'Arabic Calligraphy'; 'Painting' to depict his biography and achievements; 'Multimedia' which encompasses media and cinematic creations like short films and animations highlighting the Prophet's life, and a new addition to this year's edition, the 'Miniature Art' category, offering a unique perspective on the subject.

The award administration, supported by His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, welcomes all submissions with the deadline for submissions being 15 October 2024. This is to provide a platform for showcasing creative talents and allowing them to receive recognition and guidance from experts and specialists.

Al Bader Award has seen remarkable success since its launch, emerging as the leading Arab cultural initiative in the UAE that upholds the values of the Prophet's noble biography. Winning and finalist entries will be showcased in the prestigious 'Al Bader Exhibition' during Al Bader Festival in December 2024, with participants receiving certificates of appreciation from the award administration.

To register for the award, visit the website https://albdr.ae