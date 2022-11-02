UAE: The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) won “Best Leadership Development of the Year” at the GCC level, as part of the GCC GOV HR Awards 2022. With this achievement, TDRA is the first federal entity to receive such award in human resource (talent) management.

The GCC GOV HR Awards recognize the region’s leading organizations, HR leaders and decision-makers for their innovative contributions, effective growth strategies, and their exemplary leadership role in raising the efficiency and performance of human resources.

Commenting on this win, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, Deputy Director General of the Support Services Sector, said: In keeping with the rapid economic developments and the modern culture in HR capacity building, TDRA is moving ahead at an accelerated pace towards adopting the latest innovative practices in HR management, with a view to streamlining the HCM system using AI solutions and digital tools, thereby entrenching the notion of employee well-being and strengthening the foundations of the leadership and human development culture at TDRA.

H.E. added: Based on its vision, TDRA aims to be a leader in the ICT sector, and such leadership does not only come from infrastructure development and cutting-edge technology, but from the need to upscale functional cadre and create the right environment for innovation and doing the best at their jobs. TDRA has always been an ideal place to work, through its innovative initiatives in employee motivation, its distinctly positive workplace environment that promotes trust, dedication, belonging, team spirit, productivity, and through providing suggestions, initiatives and ideas to develop business and services.

TDRA has, within the same Awards, nominated for multiple categories up against 200 entities, with winners being picked by a judging panel of experts on the categories: GGC GOV HR Team of the Year, Digital HR of the Year, Excellence in Talent Management of the Year, and Business Resilience of the Year. The nomination reflects TDRA’s success in its human cadre investment, by following the latest global methods and practices in human resource development.

The GCC GOV HR Awards is one of the region's most prestigious awards in human resources, which aims to highlight achievements of public sector organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership towards driving staff development in multiple areas like human capital management, corporate diversity and strategic planning. Encompassing 20 specialist categories, the GCC GOV HR Awards honor exemplary efforts of organizations and individuals towards HR excellence.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Federal Decree No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued September 27, 2020 amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “digital government” to the functions and name of the Authority.

The regulatory role of TDRA is to ensure provision of excellent telecommunications services, develop the industry, protect interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global place in the telecommunications sector.

In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE Federal Digital Government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure of the UAE.