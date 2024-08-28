U.A.E: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) celebrated Emirati Women's Day, in line with the slogan "Today for Tomorrow" launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, as a slogan for Emirati Women's Day 2023. TDRA highlighted the achievements of Emirati women and shared their success stories in various fields, especially in entrepreneurship.

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA said: Every year, we gather on 28 August to celebrate Emirati Women's Day. This day was established by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, fondly known as "Mother of the Nation". May God protect her and grant her a long life. Sheikha Fatima envisions this day as a national occasion of great significance for generations to come.

The celebration of Emirati Women's Day takes us back to the fundamental values upheld by the leadership of this generous nation.

One of these values relates to valuing the Emirati individual, whether man or woman. In recent years, the United Nations adopted the slogan "Leave No One Behind" in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. This slogan essentially means that true development can be achieved only with the involvement of all segments of society. When we say "everyone", it certainly includes women, who constitute half of our society.

His Excellency added: "We embraced this slogan decades ago. In fact, for us, it was more than just a slogan; we made it a real action plan. From the earliest days of the Union, women have received support from the leadership, in education and training, leading to their empowerment."

Dr. Rafia Ghobash, Chairperson of the Arab Network for Women in Science and Technology, founder of the Women's Museum, member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Literature Foundation, and also the first female psychiatrist in the UAE, also participated in the event.

Dr. Ghobash gave a presentation entitled ‘Women Incubators of Culture’, which was about the concept of culture in the Arabic language and women’s role in preserving it. She also talked about her journey in preserving the Emirati culture and heritage, until she reached the stage of establishing the Women's Museum.

As Dr. Ghobash explained, the recognition of Emirati Women's Day is a result and outcome of the seeds sown by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and other officials of the UAE at that time. It is also due to the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and her dedication to encouraging women to showcase their skills in various fields.

The event comes as part of TDRA’s efforts to highlight the limitless support given by the wise leadership to empower Emirati women and enhance their leading role, whether at the local, regional or global levels. It also aims to highlight the achievements of Emirati women and their developmental contributions through the national work process in the country. It is worth mentioning that Emirati women constitute 43% of the total workforce in TDRA.

