UAE: The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) attained membership in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), through which TDRA will support the implementation of EFQM’s leading approach, aimed at enabling organizations improve their own performance and objectives as well as develop their respective human resources.

TDRA will utilize the integrated services provided by the EFQM to better equip its own teams to drive excellence and cultural change and transformation, thereby delivering performance improvements and benefits to TDRA, its staff and clients.

Commenting on this membership, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, Deputy Director General of the Support Services Sector at TDRA, said: “TDRA is keen to establish partnerships and cooperate with key leading global organizations in various related work areas, with the aim of sharing success stories, conducting benchmarks, and utilizing the latest global managerial/administrative and occupational/professional systems in the development of TDRA's ways and methods of work, in addition to cadre qualification and training.”

His Excellency added: TDRA’s membership in the EFQM will give us an opportunity to access the updated EFQM 2020 Model to develop work mechanisms and implement best international practices across all our operations. The EFQM Excellence Model aligns with our commitment to consolidate TDRA’s pioneering position comprehensively. For us all at TDRA, excellence is a daily work program that we pursue according to specific and well-thought-out strategies and plans, in which all our staff carry them out in a positive work environment that raises individual and corporate efficiency and institutionalizes a culture of excellence based on total quality management and sustainable excellence standards, bringing happiness to customers and society as a whole.”

The EFQM is an innovative, not-for-profit organization, fusing data-driven insights, curated learning and development and networking opportunities for the benefit of organizations and individuals worldwide. EFQM aids stakeholders to grow, improve work methods and follow a common management philosophy among thousands of people all around the world.

The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Federal Decree No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued September 27, 2020 amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “digital government” to the functions and name of the Authority.

The regulatory role of TDRA is to ensure provision of excellent telecommunications services, develop the industry, protect interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global place in the telecommunications sector.

In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE Federal Digital Government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure in the UAE.