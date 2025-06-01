Abha – Under the patronage of HRH Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Aseer Region and Chairman of the Aseer Development Authority, the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) -the national enabler of the tourism sector- took part in the 2nd edition of the Aseer Investment Forum. The forum spotlights high-potential investment opportunities across the region’s key sectors, with a special focus on tourism. TDF’s participation as a strategic partner reaffirms its commitment to supporting high-impact projects, empowering MSMEs, and accelerating tourism investments in a region known for its extraordinary natural and cultural appeal.

As part of the forum’s agenda, senior executives from TDF embarked on site visits to several flagship tourism projects supported by the Fund in the Aseer region. The tour began with The Point—the region’s largest mixed-use development. Spanning 75,000 square meters, the destination marks the first Hilton-branded hotel in Aseer, featuring 250 guest rooms. The project also includes a vibrant retail hub with 150 stores, 41 restaurants and cafés, and 10 state-of-the-art cinema halls. Thoughtfully designed to celebrate the region’s cultural identity, The Point offers a seamless fusion of hospitality, entertainment, and shopping in one dynamic location.

The delegation then visited Khayal Walk Boulevard, an entertainment and retail complex distinguished by its innovative design, which blends urban architecture with the mountainous terrain of Aseer. The project includes terraced levels that house upscale boutiques, restaurants, and cafés, delivering a refined visitor experience anchored in local heritage.

Next on the itinerary was the InterContinental Hotel, one of the region’s flagship luxury hospitality developments. Strategically located to offer stunning natural views, the hotel comprises over 200 rooms and operated by global hospitality leader IHG Hotels & Resorts. It also features an array of amenities, including fine dining venues, event spaces, and a children’s club, serving a broad spectrum of traveler needs.

The final stop was Le Premier, Aseer’s first mixed-use destination that fuses modern aesthetics with a strong national character. The development includes six locally inspired restaurant and café buildings and the four-star Hajlah Hotel, which will offer approximately 150 rooms and a state-of-the-art conference hall, establishing the destination as a year-round draw for both leisure and business tourism in Abha.

The combined value of tourism projects enabled by TDF in the Aseer region has now reached approximately SAR 2 billion, reflecting the Fund’s ongoing commitment to developing distinctive tourism destinations that contribute to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, commented: “Our participation in the 2nd Aseer Investment Forum aligns with the Fund’s broader strategy to enable promising destinations across Saudi Arabia. By catalyzing tourism investments and providing tailored financial and advisory solutions, we support transformative projects to grow and thrive. Aseer’s exceptional natural and cultural assets make it a prime destination for tourism development, and we are proud to foster partnerships that drive sustainable growth in line with the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.”

During the forum, TDF held a workshop titled: “Tourism Financing: Sustainable Solutions for Investors in the Aseer Region,” which explored TDF’s portfolio of financial offerings. The session provided insights into eligibility criteria, access mechanisms, and investor-focused financing solutions tailored to the local market.

TDF also featured a dedicated interactive booth, where it showcased its suite of financing products and non-financial programs, offering direct consultations to entrepreneurs and investors interested in entering the tourism sector in the Aseer region.

Through initiatives like these, TDF continues to play a pivotal role in shaping sustainable tourism destinations that enrich the visitor experience and position the Kingdom as a leading global tourism hub, fully aligned with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

About the Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.

