Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 14.2 billion in total during the week ending 26 January 2024. The sum of transactions was 4,123.



312 plots were sold for AED 2.95 billion, 2,696 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.84 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Barshaa South Second sold for AED 210.1 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 103.74 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and a land sold for AED 100 million in Saih Aldahal in third place.



Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most transactions for this week by 133 sales transactions worth AED 338.03 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 49 sales transactions worth AED 168.94 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 20 sales transactions worth AED 500.12 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 177.13 million in Nad Al Shiba First, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 78.63 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 44 million in Palm Jumeirah.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4.6 billion, with the highest being a land in Trade Center First, mortgaged for AED 962.2 million.



195 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 850 million.



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.