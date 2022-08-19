Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 10.3 billion in total during the week ending 19 August 2022. The sum of transactions was 3,149.



344 plots were sold for AED 2.55 billion, 2,239 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.94 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for AED 400.18 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 205 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED 400.18 million in Al Wasl in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 173 sales transactions worth AED 475.48 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 70 sales transactions worth AED 284.36 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 28 sales transactions worth AED 35 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 600 million in Business Bay, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 437 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 406 million in Burj Khalifa.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.74 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.



80 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 110 million.



*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.

