Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 7.3 billion in total during the week ending 07 October 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,375.



98 plots were sold for AED 975.52 million, 1,711 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.47 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 74.29 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 58.1 million in Palm Jumeirah, and a land sold for AED 74.29 million in Business Bay in third place.



Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 18 sales transactions worth AED 57.66 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 15 sales transactions worth AED 52.12 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 14 sales transactions worth AED 293 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 1 billion in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 363 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 355 million in Um Suqaim Third.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.47 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED 185 million.



157 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 419 million.

END

