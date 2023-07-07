Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 13.6 billion in total during the week ending 07 July 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,244.
323 plots were sold for AED 3.33 billion, 2,237 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.37 billion.
The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED 230.14 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 230.14 million in Marsa Dubai, and a land sold for AED 130 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.
Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 86 sales transactions worth AED 249.21 million, followed by Al Goze Second with 62 sales transactions worth AED 713.13 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 49 sales transactions worth AED 70 million in third place.
The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 420 million in Um Suqaim Third, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 55 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 46 million in Zaabeel First.
The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.02 billion, with the highest being a land in Madinat Hind 1, mortgaged for AED 2 billion.
196 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 2 billion.
*First-degree relatives comprise an individual’s parents, siblings, children, or a fully owned company by an individual.
Summary of weekly real estate transactions for the week ending 07 July 2023
