Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 5.3 billion in total during the week ending 05 August 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,247.



255 plots were sold for AED 1.24 billion, 1,510 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.79 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED 106.57 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 90 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED 106.57 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 130 sales transactions worth AED 310.91 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 40 sales transactions worth AED 126.81 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 26 sales transactions worth AED 31 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 375 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 329 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 246 million in Burj Khalifa.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.14 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Thanyah First, mortgaged for AED 140 million.



68 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 214 million.