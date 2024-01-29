Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended on Sunday at Al Noor Island , the launch of the new Sharjah identity, which reflects all its visual and cultural components, expresses its distinguished cultural and artistic heritage.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was received upon his arrival at the ceremony for the launch of the new Sharjah identity by: Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Bin Saqer Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) ; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, the Director of the Statistics and Community Development Department; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Tourism and Commerce Development Authority; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and a number of senior officials, Heads and directors of government departments and a group of media professionals.

On that occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: “The new identity represents a reflection of the wise and insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which made Sharjah a pioneering emirate with a global stature. The launch of the new identity embodies the spirit of the emirate and its ability to provide more in all fields, and provide the best services and incentives that support the continuous growth towards which Sharjah is heading //.

He also indicated that the new identity was developed according to the identification of the strengths and distinctive features of Sharjah, as well as its attractiveness for tourism, living, working, studying, and investing. It represents an open invitation to the world to explore the richness and diversity that Sharjah possesses, along with its tremendous opportunities and potential. It also provides a wide range of promising prospects across various cultural, educational, economic, social, and entertainment sectors.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the Noor Island, reviewing artistic displays that express the meanings and significance of the new identity of Sharjah. This identity was derived from the rich history of Sharjah and its distinctive features in various artistic, architectural, cultural, and other fields. It reflects Sharjah's progress towards the future with a proactive mindset based on knowledge, information, and technology.

The new identity emphasizes the essential strengths of Sharjah, which are represented by its cultural, entertainment, and economic assets that distinguish the emirate. Through this identity, Sharjah seeks to solidify its position as a premier destination for living, tourism, and investment through a range of diverse initiatives and experiences.

Sharjah is renowned for its urban development, rich cultural legacy, historical accomplishments, and expressions, as well as for having made a significant contribution to the advancement of industry and environmental sustainability in the United Arab Emirates. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) named Sharjah the 2019 World Book Capital, among numerous other accolades and international recognitions. The emirate is also home to a large number of museums, art galleries, and cultural institutions that represent the region's authenticity, history, arts, and customs.

The emirate is witnessing growth in all its sectors and fields, as the growth rate increased by 5.2% in 2022 to reach about AED 136.9 billion. In 2023, Sharjah International Airport received more than 15 million tourists from more than 100 destinations, consolidating the emirate’s tourism and investment position as a major gateway to the region and beyond.

Sharjah's new identity embodies the rich offers and experiences that the emirate offers to residents, investors, students and tourists. In addition to its natural environment, and ancient cultural heritage, Sharjah provides many diverse facilities and destinations that enrich experiences and achieve well-being.

The elements of authenticity and heritage represent the most prominent features of Sharjah, which attract families and enrich the lives of citizens, residents and tourists, and offer them many tips for exploration and learning, starting with its popular markets such as “Al Arsa Market” and “Central Market” and its natural environment rich with mangrove trees in Khorkalba and paddling on boats at Al Rafisa Dam, reaching archaeological sites such as the “Mleiha Mountains” and picturesque beaches such as Al Hamriyah Beach. The emirate provides the opportunity to live unique and integrated experiences, enjoy art at the “Sharjah Arts Foundation”, and go on adventures in the embrace of nature and deserts amidst breathtaking scenery.

Sharjah is full of many cultural, theatrical and heritage events that reach the highest levels, in addition to organizing conferences and exhibitions, including Sharjah International Book Fair”, which ranks first in the world in terms of buying and selling copyrights, and its support for writers, intellectuals and publishing houses.

The launch of the new Sharjah identity represents the first step in a process filled with many planned initiatives and experiences, which will provide visitors and residents with a wonderful opportunity to experience the unique features and elements that Sharjah offers.