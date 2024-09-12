World Law Day is an annual occasion that underscores the importance of law as a cornerstone of a society founded on order, justice, and equity, ensuring the protection of individual rights. This day serves as a vital opportunity to raise legal awareness across communities and emphasise the significance of upholding the rule of law as a fundamental indicator of a nation’s progress and a primary catalyst for development and prosperity.

The rule of law is essential for fostering just and stable societies, enhancing individual well-being, and creating an optimal environment for activities across various sectors.

The UAE is recognised as an illustrious example of a nation committed to promoting respect for the law. Through a proactive, flexible, and inclusive legal framework, the UAE has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for living, working, and investing, as well as an incubator for talents and innovation.

On World Law Day, we, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), extend our heartfelt appreciation to legislators and legal professionals worldwide, with special recognition for those in the UAE. We take immense pride in the achievements of our legal system in a nation where both citizens and residents enjoy safety and stability under the protective umbrella of the law.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com