The commemoration of the World Environment Day reflects the growing significance of environmental conservation and protection efforts, especially as the challenges of climate change, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions intensify. This event calls for concerted efforts and enhanced cooperation among countries to address these global challenges, advocating sustainable development as the optimal strategy for integrating progress, growth, and environmental protection, thereby envisioning a better future for humanity.

Today's commemoration of the World Environment Day highlights the importance of promoting environmental awareness, adopting environment-friendly practices, and for all community members to assume their responsibilities in protecting the environment and ensuring its sustainability for future generations. This event holds special significance in the UAE, as our nation is becoming a model of environmental advocacy and sustainable practices, guided by the directives and vision of our wise leadership. The UAE has expanded its recycling efforts, increased reliance on renewable and clean energy sources, optimised hydrocarbon resource use, implemented environment-friendly waste management practices, and established the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, established under Law No. (11) of 2024 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai (May Allah protect him), is the competent authority in the Emirate in charge of all matters related to devising, developing, and managing plans, policies, and strategies for climate change, environmental protection, food security, and other environmental matters. On this occasion, we, at the SLC, reaffirm our commitment to developing a legislative framework that supports and promotes sustainable environmental practices.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com