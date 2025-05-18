The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held an awareness workshop titled ‘Responsibility for Proper Implementation of Legislation,’ as part of its ongoing efforts to uphold the principles of good governance, transparency, and legislative compliance across government entities and strategic partners.

The workshop aimed to underscore the vital role of proper implementation of legislation in promoting institutional excellence, preventing instances of non-compliance, and minimising the risks of litigation resulting from misinterpretation or improper application of legislative provisions.

Led by Dr. Faisal Hassan Al-Omari, Legal Advisor at the SLC, and Marwa Mohammed Ibrahim, Senior Legal Officer and Head of the Evaluation and Follow-up Section at the Legislative Audit Directorate of the SLC General Secretariat, the workshop provided a significant platform for legal dialogue and knowledge exchange. Participants explored best practices in legislative compliance and discussed strategies for cultivating a robust legal culture that supports the stability of public policies and enhances both administrative and legal performance. The workshop was attended by representatives from various government entities and strategic partners, who shared valuable insights into effective implementation of legislation and exchanged experiences aimed at strengthening transparency within institutional systems.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, emphasised that the workshop reflects the SLC’s commitment to advancing legal awareness and fostering a strong legislative culture. “The workshop highlighted the significance of legislative compliance and the correct interpretation of legislative provisions and frameworks in ensuring institutional efficiency and eliminate cases of non-compliance that undermine the purpose and objectives of legislation. Proper implementation of legislation goes beyond merely minimising legal disputes arising from misinterpretation or inaccurate legal reasoning; it plays a crucial role in reinforcing the principles of governance and transparency in the performance of the legal mandates and the exercise of the duties and function of government entities,” H.E. stated.

H.E. Bin Meshar added, “At the SLC, we are committed to strengthening our collaboration with government entities and strategic partners by providing the tools necessary for a clear and accurate interpretation of legislation and for its proper implementation. We believe that effective implementation of legislation begins with a correct interpretation of legislative provisions and awareness of responsibilities and obligations, thereby fostering institutional excellence and enhancing efficiency across government work ecosystems.”

The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai continues to organise workshops and other legislative awareness events aimed at strengthening collaboration with various stakeholders, ensuring the effective implementation of legislation, and promoting institutional cultures grounded in the principles of transparency, integrity, and rule of law.

