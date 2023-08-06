Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023: 20 Lucky Winners Bag Prizes at Vibrant Sahara Center Event

AED 200 Million in Sales: Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 Revitalizes Retail Scene

Sharjah: The 20th edition of "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023," organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the theme "Ya Hala Bsaifna in Sharjah (Welcome Summer in Sharjah)," continues to sprinkle joy across the emirate. On Saturday evening, a vibrant event at the Sahara Centre saw 20 fortunate participants walking away with purchase vouchers and travel tickets.

Prizes included five vouchers worth AED5,000 each, ten vouchers valued at AED 2,500, and five tourist tickets. Eager shoppers can anticipate more exciting surprises in the upcoming period, including a plethora of shopping vouchers, travel and hotel packages, and a grand draw to win the Nissan Patrol 2023. The promotion also boasts hefty discounts, an array of entertainment offers, and standout marketing activities.

Beyond the evident excitement and happiness permeating Sharjah, the promotions have bolstered the retail sector and invigorated commercial activities. Participating malls, markets, and shops reported sales exceeding AED 200 million, according to the Sharjah Summer Promotions’ draw committee. This was based on the number of draw vouchers issued a month after the promotion's launch.

Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, extended congratulations to all the first draw winners,encouraging shoppers to maximize their participation in the upcoming weeks by exploring shopping centers across the emirate to avail of the numerous offers and surprises.

Bouzanjal emphasized that fostering community happiness is a core objective that the Sharjah Chamber seeks to achieve through Sharjah Summer Promotions, which are brought to life by the series of events and activities staged by shopping centers in celebration of these special offers.

The current edition, set to run until September 3rd, has witnessed participation from numerous malls and retail stores throughout Sharjah. Shoppers can still benefit from promotional discounts reaching up to 75% on a diverse range of products.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com