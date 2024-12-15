Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority is set to launch an interactive platform next Monday at Zahia City Center, as part of its efforts to enhance community engagement and raise awareness about its services. The initiative will run for three consecutive days.

SRTA aims to showcase a series of activities designed to increase public awareness about its roads and transport services.

Moreover, The initiative highlights the Authority’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and public transportation, ultimately improving the quality of life. Visitors will learn about SRTA’s latest developments and interact closely with the engineering team to understand their role in advancing technology and comprehensive innovations in the sector.

Integrated Services

Eng. Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, emphasized that the platform aligns with the Authority’s vision of delivering advanced and integrated services to the community. It serves to inform the public about SRTA’s initiatives and its key role in enhancing Sharjah’s infrastructure.

Furthermore, The platform also aims to foster community partnerships, raise awareness about the importance of sustainability in engineering and public transport, and gather feedback to ensure services meet the highest quality standards.

He added, “The choice of Zahia City Center as the venue reflects our commitment to reaching the largest possible audience, especially in high-traffic locations. This platform is a vital tool to communicate our role in enhancing the quality of life in Sharjah.”

SRTA invites all community members to visit the platform to explore its services and interactive displays, enabling them to gain practical insights into the Authority’s offerings. Visitors are encouraged to engage with the scheduled activities over the three days, ensuring an enjoyable and educational experience.