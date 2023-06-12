The 'Best Integrated Communication Campaign’ award honours entities that employ effective strategies

The 'Best Communication for Reputation Building and Management' award recognises creators of credible institutional reputation

The award honours regional government communication teams and official spokespersons that made a tangible impact

An international category for outstanding crisis management professionals in the communication industry

Sharjah: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the opening of registration for the tenth edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), calling on those with outstanding achievements in various spheres of government and institutional communication to apply for the relevant categories by August 15, 2023.

The prestigious award is introducing several new and specialised categories that recognise excellence in delivering impactful messages, developing effective integrated communication campaigns, and establishing credible institutional reputation. It also targets government communication teams, official spokespersons, and pioneers in crisis management, among other categories.

The Sharjah award strives to create a positive influence within the communication ecosystem by honouring innovative efforts across various communication disciplines and supporting the implementation of national and international developmental plans and strategies. Constantly evolving to stay abreast of global advancements in the field of communication and public influence, the SGCA has introduced several new categories this year that reflect the latest trends and developments in the industry.

Comprehensive communication ecosystem

The award has introduced new Arab categories that recognise effective methods of public engagement and exemplary communication practices. These categories include the 'Best Integrated Communication Campaign,' which celebrates entities excelling in employing and integrating ideas and strategies while cultivating a culture of public engagement. The 'Best Communication for Reputation Building and Management' category recognises communication methodologies that have made a distinct and significant impact on public perception by establishing and maintaining a credible institutional reputation.

Honouring the best teams and individuals

In recognition of the crucial role of teamwork in achieving successful public engagement initiatives, the award has introduced new Arab categories that cover these practices. The 'Best Government Communication Team' award acknowledges government and semi-government institutions and entities for their exceptional leadership in implementing unconventional and remarkable communication campaigns and practices that yield tangible results in accomplishing strategic objectives.

The 'Best Spokesperson' award aims to honour distinguished representatives from government entities who excel in portraying a positive image of their institutions both domestically and regionally. These spokespersons exhibit the ability to effectively and credibly deliver their messages, maintain a strong media presence, and effectively utilise modern communication tools and appropriate channels.

Successful communication in managing global crises

Within its global categories, the award encompasses a diverse range of fields that span the entire communication spectrum. Notably, the 'Best Communication Strategy for Crisis Management' category stands out as it seeks to promote the advancement of crisis management approaches. The category recognises and honours government, semi-government, or private institutions around the world besides international organisations that have effectively implemented strategies to address national or global crises with social implications.

These strategies focus on timely responses and prioritise mitigating the negative consequences of emergencies and disasters with a commitment to transparency and accuracy. By acknowledging exemplary crisis management efforts, this category encourages the development of effective communication strategies in times of adversity.

How to apply

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) invites all entities and individuals to submit their applications for the SGCA award by August 15, 2023. Interested parties are required to complete an online submission on the website www.igcc.ae, ensuring all necessary information is provided.

Selection process

The Sharjah award celebrates innovative ideas that foster collaboration across societies to pave the way for future achievements. To ensure fairness and transparency, the award is judged through a higher jury committee and specialised sub-committees of distinguished experts and academics. The selection process adheres to stringent professional standards, guaranteeing the winners are chosen with utmost integrity. The SGCA not only acknowledges the achievements of those awarded but also rewards them with financial recognition for their exceptional work.

The SGCA was launched by the SGMB in September 2012 as a groundbreaking initiative in the region. It serves as a platform to acknowledge and honour exemplary government communication and media practices. The award recognises individuals who have made substantial contributions to the field, with a specific emphasis on societal value and promoting international cooperation.