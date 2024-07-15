Apolitical: Our partnership with the SGCA aligns with our mission to integrate 21st-century learning into government.

Sharjah: As part of its efforts to boost international cooperation and commitment to advancing global communication ecosystems, the 11th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) — organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) — has forged strategic partnerships with leading international organisations. These include Apolitical, the premier global platform for supporting governments in developing their policies and practices, and the Chief Sustainability Officers Network (CSO Network), a UAE-based platform for CSOs to address sustainability challenges, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), which supports countries in addressing economic, social, and environmental challenges, and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), which offers innovative learning solutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for a better future.

These partnerships will directly support the three categories within the Partners Awards section of SGCA, namely the 'Best Innovation in Government Communication' in partnership with Apolitical; the 'Best Communication Practices for Dealing with Developmental Changes' in cooperation with the CSO Network; and the newly added category, 'Best Innovative and Resilient Communication Initiatives' in partnership with UNITAR and with technical support of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Commenting on the partnerships in SGCA's 11th edition, HE Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said: "The Partners Awards solidify the global nature of SGCA and its status as an international platform for communication excellence. Through these strategic partnerships, the awards aim to broaden international cooperation, foster innovation and collaboration between government entities and international institutions, encourage the exchange of expertise and best practices across borders, as well as establish a global network of strategic partners sharing a unified vision for advancing government communication and its practices."

Best Innovative and Resilient Communication Initiatives

This award, in partnership with UNITAR and with technical support from UN DESA, celebrates government projects that demonstrate exceptional flexibility and innovation in addressing global challenges and initiatives that contribute to building a strong and sustainable economy and enhancing the resilience of government services.

The award offers various categories focused on economic, institutional, and environmental resilience, recognising initiatives that promote sustainability and adaptation to climate change challenges. This presents a pioneering opportunity for government institutions to showcase their innovative and resilient initiatives, highlighting outstanding and impactful efforts on a global scale.

HE Marco Suazo, Director of UNITAR New York said: “This award, which aligns with the United Nations Public Service Award standards, underscores our shared commitment to enhancing the quality and impact of government communication globally. We are proud to support the Sharjah Government Communication Award in recognising the most resilient communication initiatives that keep pace with dynamic global changes and challenges."

Best Innovation in Government Communication

This award, in collaboration with Apolitical, honours government institutions, private players, and international organisations that advance government communication. To win this award, nominees must develop institutional capacities to adapt and respond to changes, prepare plans to predict and prepare for changes and create practical solutions to local challenges.

The award recognises innovations strengthening government communication, such as developing smart applications and digital platforms enabling active citizen participation and the use of AI and data analytics to improve government responses and understand public opinion.

Commenting on the partnership, Robyn Scott, CEO of Apolitical said: "Our partnership with the SGCA aligns with our mission to integrate the 21st-century learning into government, empowering public servants with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively engage citizens and drive positive change. Through this award, we are excited to celebrate the outstanding work and innovative communication initiatives of governments and organisations that are shaping the future of public communication."

Best Communication Practices for Dealing with Developmental Changes

This award, in partnership with The CSO NETWORK, honours institutions that excel in adopting and implementing impactful communication strategies addressing developmental and environmental challenges. The award recognises initiatives contributing to sustainable development, raising ecological awareness, and ensuring food security in ways that contribute to achieving tangible and positive results.

Moreover, the award celebrates efforts promoting awareness of responsible consumption and mobilises support for initiatives to ensure food availability and sustainability for all. It underscores the importance of adhering to professional ethics and legal frameworks in developing and implementing communication practices that provide accurate and reliable information based on data and research.

Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Secretary General, CSO NETWORK said: “We are thrilled to collaborate for the first time with the Sharjah Government Communication Award to honour the innovative efforts and dedication of those leading the way in impactful sustainability campaigns. At CSO Network, we are dedicated to propelling sustainability forward and realising a green, diversified, and inclusive tomorrow. This award is a testament to the private sector's commitment to promoting sustainability and working with the government and public sector to maximise impact for a better future."