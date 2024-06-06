The ‘Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator’ award honours individuals who have made a positive impact through their innovative and responsible use of social media

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2024) has launched a new category, the ‘Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator’ award, in its 11th edition to recognise outstanding talents who have significantly enriched the digital content landscape. The individual award provides a global platform for social media creators to showcase their innovative ideas and creativity, which have created a positive impact. The award is divided into two subcategories: one for youth under 18 and another for individuals over 18. Nominations are open until August 1st through the website www.igcc.ae.

Rewarding the creativity of content creators

The ‘Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator’ award honours individuals who have significantly impacted the digital world by transforming social media and digital platforms into tools for building informed and engaged communities. This award recognises those who have leveraged their exceptional skills and influence to create educational, entertaining, or creative content that leaves a positive impact.

Nominations must showcase originality and innovation in ideas and implementation, offering unique material that distinguishes the creator. Content should reflect responsible use of social media, including respect for others' privacy and avoidance of spreading false or misleading information. Moreover, content should have a positive societal impact, whether by raising awareness of important issues, promoting learning, or providing meaningful entertainment. It must demonstrate the ability to attract an audience and stimulate interaction, highlighting the creator's capability to build a positive and engaged community.

High quality in terms of image, sound, and presentation is essential, with an emphasis on clarity and accuracy. Applicants must understand digital ethics, including the appropriate use of rights and licenses for materials used. They must belong to the specified age group for the award and submit age-appropriate content that reflects their abilities. Furthermore, the content must be available on one or more major social media platforms and have achieved a certain level of exposure and following.

Submission criteria

To ensure a successful submission to the SGCA, applicants are advised to submit an executive summary not exceeding 250 words, as well as a comprehensive and organised 1,000-word file that uses headings, paragraphs, and illustrations to support the submission in addition to a summary or table of contents as an overview of the file. It is also recommended that the award file include introductory attachments such as infographics, videos, and photos, all of which must meet the specific criteria of the award category.

Participants can submit their works that meet the award's criteria through the website, where comprehensive details about the categories, criteria, and participation requirements for each have been provided.