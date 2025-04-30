South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Wednesday that he would present a new budget on May 21.

Godongwana is expected to announce changes to revenue and spending projections after he scrapped a fiercely-opposed increase in value-added tax.

The minister told a briefing that there would be thorough consultations with all political parties in the coalition government as well as approval by the country's cabinet before the revised budget is presented in parliament next month.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi and Bhargav Acharya; Writing by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Alexander Winning)