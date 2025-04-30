Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) welcomed a delegation from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and dialogue on the promotion and protection of human rights in the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation, led by Mr. Mazen Shaqoura, Regional Representative of the OHCHR for the Middle East and North Africa, included Ms. Leen Eid, treaty bodies expert, and Mr. Jad Haj Shahada, Human Rights Assistant Officer. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by His Excellency Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, along with a number of senior NHRI staff members.

During the visit, the NHRI provided a comprehensive briefing on its latest initiatives, ongoing developments, and strategic future plans. Discussions also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to promote and protect human rights in alignment with international standards and national legislations.

The NHRI reaffirmed its commitment to advacing cooperation and knowledge exchange with international bodies, aiming to adopt and implement global best practices in the field of human rights.

The OHCHR delegation commended the NHRI’s efforts and praised its proactive approach to strengthening operational mechanisms and enhancing partnerships with international organizations to support the advancement of human rights in the UAE.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.