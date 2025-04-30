Manama, Bahrain – HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, met with Mr. Luigi Federico Signorini, Senior Deputy Governor of Banca d'Italia, as part of the Bahrain’s delegation’s visit to Italy which aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between both countries. HE Mr. Osama Abdullah Al-Absi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Italian Republic and other officials were also in attendance.

During the meeting, HE the Governor emphasized the importance of further development of the financial services sector, through the adaptation and implementation of numerous policies and strategic initiatives in line with the latest innovative financial technologies. HE the Governor also highlighted the importance of sharing views on best practices and experiences with regional and global financial institutions to promote economic development and support sustainable growth.

The meeting also discussed means of enhancing cooperation in financial services and other topics of mutual interest.